Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha feature in new song, but there’s a twist

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha are two of the most iconic stars of Bollywood, who have worked together in several hit films like Silsila, Mr. Natwarlal, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Their on-screen chemistry is still one of the most talked about topics today, as fans and media speculate about their alleged off-screen relationship.

Although neither of them has ever confirmed or denied their affair, many rumors and stories suggest they had a passionate and tumultuous romance that ended due to Amitabh’s marriage to Jaya Bachchan. Their relationship has been a source of intrigue and fascination for decades and continues to generate curiosity and interest among the public.

What if we tell you that Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan have featured in a new song? Yes, you read that right, but there is a twist! Find out here:

There’s a viral video clip making rounds featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s timeless song “Dekha Ek Khwab” from the classic Bollywood film “Silsila.” But here’s the twist: An AI-generated voice of Kishore Da sings Adnan Sami’s blockbuster romantic number Tera Chehra.

This unique blend of classic visuals with a modern touch showcases the creative possibilities that emerge when technology meets the evergreen charm of Bollywood classics, making it a delightful and unexpected treat for fans of Indian cinema.

This video caught the attention of Adnan Sami himself who tweeted, “This is just so beautiful!! If I were to compose this song for anyone to sing, it would have been my favourite Kishore da… I always wondered what it would have sounded like in his voice- You both made it possible through Al! Kudos!”

This is just so beautiful!! If I were to compose this song for anyone to sing, it would have been my favourite Kishore da… I always wondered what it would have sounded like in his voice- You both made it possible through Al! Kudos! 💖💖🤗🤗👌👌

The playback singer Kishore Kumar left his signature on the Indian music industry. His soulful interpretations added value to many films, and his partnerships with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan birthed legendary scenes.

Netizens went gaga over this creative effort. The boys behind this AI-powered collaboration were rewarded for their creativity. Although the original memories of Kishore Da’s songs stay unchanged, this experiment brings an additional aspect into musical nostalgia.