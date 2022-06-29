Amitabh Bachchan shoots at Raidurg metro station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got snapped at Raidurg metro station here on Tuesday (June 28) evening. For the unversed, the actor is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Big B has been shooting here in the Ramoji Filmcity for over a week now.

Sharing a photo of Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen in blue color suit, a metro user wrote on Reddit, “I think he came for shooting. A blue line train did not allow anyone to board. I was at Ameerpet at 6pm and was wondering why metro was running a dummy train at peak hour. Did not spot Amitabh but saw lot of camerapersons and officials with I’d cards in the train.”

Recently, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor took to his Instagram and shared a couple of golden pictures from his Hyderabad visit. Big B attended the office launch of Vyjayanthi Films, the producers of Project K, in the city. The veteran actor joined his Project K co-star Prabhas along with Nani, Dulquer Salmaan and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel at the event.

His second photo is from his ‘surprise and unplanned’ meeting with Aamir Khan.

Science fiction film Project K is directed and written by Nag Ashwin. It is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.