Amitabh Bachchan’s angry reaction to hairstylist sparks controversy

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, is known not only for his incredible acting abilities, but also for his captivating voice, charisma, and down-to-earth demeanour, which endear him to millions around the world. Despite his massive fan base, the Bollywood legend is occasionally subjected to online trolling for his public appearances. A recent incident caused a stir when he candidly reacted to a hairstyling blunder.

An Unexpected Reaction

An old video which is going viral on Reddit captured Amitabh Bachchan getting ready for a shoot. He was in his element, dressed in a dashing white kurta and a sleek black overcoat. However, it was his hairstyle that drew the most attention. An unintentional mishap occurred while the hairstylist was attempting to apply black powder to his hair with a spray bottle. Despite the hairstylist’s efforts to shield Amitabh’s face with his hand, the actor’s irritated reaction became the focal point.

This incident provides a rare glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s genuine reactions, which show his human side. Despite his celebrity, his candid response demonstrates his relatability and natural demeanour.

Aside from Amitabh Bachchan’s onscreen brilliance, moments like these remind us that even legendary figures like him face everyday challenges. The incident has struck a chord with fans because it serves as a reminder that, despite the glitz and glamour, everyone’s human side is unvarnished and relatable.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Project K, and he will begin his television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will air on Sony TV.