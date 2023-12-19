Appoint Muslims to key legal roles in Telangana: MBT to Congress

"Since 1956, there has been no Muslim representative in the legal system in important roles," the letter read.

Updated: 19th December 2023
Amjed Ullah Khan demands Muslim appointments in key legal roles
Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge (right) and MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan (left)

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, on Tuesday, urged Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge to consider appointing a Muslim candidate for key positions such as advocate general, additional advocate general or Public prosecutor in Telangana.

In a letter addressed to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the MBT spokesperson said that since 1956, there has been no Muslim representative in the legal system during erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He hoped with the new government, the Muslim advocates would be recognised for important legal posts. “It is a fact that due to the support of Muslims, the Congress was able to form the government in Telangana. We hope that Muslims get a better share in all departments,” read the letter.

