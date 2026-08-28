Amrita Singh put me through hell: Orry recalls dark phase

The alleged incident also affected Orry’s friendship with Sara. Their fallout became public after he shared posts that appeared to take digs at Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

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Orry with a woman in traditional attire, smiling and posing for the camera.
Instagram - Sara Ali Khan & Orry

Mumbai: Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has opened up about his strained relationship with Sara Ali Khan’s mother, Amrita Singh, claiming that she “traumatised” him in 2021.

Recalling the difficult period, Orry described it as one of the darkest phases of his life. “It was a very low and dark time in my life. She really put me through hell,” he said during a recent interview.

Orry said the experience eventually made him emotionally stronger. He claimed that it prepared him to face the criticism and online hate that followed after he became a public figure.

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When asked what exactly happened between him and Amrita, Orry refused to disclose any details. He simply remarked that “bad things happen to bad people” and chose to leave it there.

The alleged incident also affected Orry’s friendship with Sara. Their fallout became public after he shared posts that appeared to take digs at Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Orry has since confirmed that he is no longer in touch with the siblings.

With Orry refusing to reveal the complete story, the reason behind his bitter fallout with Sara’s family remains unclear.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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