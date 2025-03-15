Video: Explosives thrown outside Amritsar temple; walls, windows damaged

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2025 1:20 pm IST
CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons
CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons- (X-screengrab)

Amritsar: An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple and then they flee the spot.

MS Creative School

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest. He said he and other senior officials reached the spot.

Bhullar said police teams were trying to trace the men involved in the blast and added that they would soon be nabbed.

Also Read
Man launches attack with iron rod inside Golden Temple, injures 5

A forensic team has collected samples from the spot, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Notably, there have been many incidents of explosions targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four months.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th March 2025 1:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button