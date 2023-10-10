AMU Prof Farah Ghaus features among Women Education Leaders

Aligarh: Dr Farah Ghaus, Department of Anatomy, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has achieved yet another significant recognition in her illustrious career. She has been prominently featured in the “Elite Education Magazine” as “The Most Empowering Women Education Leaders of 2023”, receiving a comprehensive four-page write-up that highlights her contributions to the field of education and her role as an empowering leader.

This prestigious acknowledgment underscores her dedication and influence in the realm of education and serves as a testament to her continued impact on the academic community.

Dr Farah Ghaus is a professor in the Department of Anatomy, with over 20 years of experience. She pursued MBBS at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and later specialized in MD Anatomy at the same institution.

Dr Ghaus has played prestigious roles, including being an advisory board member for “Inderbir Singh’s Human Embryology” and serving on editorial boards for reputed journals. Her achievements were recognized in Marquis Who’s Who World from 2010 to 2015. She was featured in “The Lifestyle Magazine” and “The Knowledge Review” in 2023. Dr Ghaus authored a book on maxillary sinus development in human foetuses.

Her scholarly pursuits include reviewing substantial works, such as “Snell’s Clinical Anatomy by Regions, 2nd SAE”, “Langman’s Medical Embryology, 2nd SAE” and “Histology: Text & Atlas, 2/e, By Brijesh Kumar,”.

Dr. Ghaus is committed to education and runs her YouTube channel, “Ghaus’ Anatomy Lectures, (https://youtube.com/@drfarahghaus)”, offering accessible anatomy lessons to a global audience.