AMU professor and sports teacher elected to UP Athletics Association

Aligarh: Prof. Zameerullah Khan, Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Shamshad Nisar, Sports Teacher, AMU ABK Schools Girls have been elected as the Chairman of Disciplinary Committee, Uttar Pradesh Athletics Association and Vice-President of the association respectively. They will serve the Association for the next five years, a press release from the University said.

The elections took place on the occasion of the annual general body meeting of the Athletics Association in Kanpur recently.

Prof Asfar Ali Khan, Director, School Education, AMU expressed happiness over these appointments.

“The responsibility given to Shamshad Nisar will provide opportunities to the athletes from AMU schools to participate in sports events in large numbers and also benefit from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports schemes,” he said.

Prof. Qudsia Tahseen, Deputy Director, School Education said that this development will certainly increase opportunities for the students of AMU.

Dr. Samina, Principal, AMU ABK School Girls and Dr. Saba Hasan, Vice Principal said, “We are proud that our school teacher has been assigned a big responsibility in the sports association of the state.”