AMU receives Best Paper Prize on Digital Transformation Services

Aligarh: The Department of Economics at Aligarh Muslim University has announced that the research paper jointly authored by Ms. Nisha Raza, a Research Scholar, and Prof. Nisar Ahmad Khan, a Senior Professor, received the prestigious Best Paper Prize at the International Conference on Fintech: Digital Transformation of Financial Services (ICF 2023). This event was hosted recently by the department of Commerce, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi.

Their paper delves into the transformative effects of digital payment systems on the money supply within the Indian economy. The Best Paper Prize includes a certificate of recognition and a cash prize.