AMU receives Best Paper Prize on Digital Transformation Services

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 8:53 pm IST
AMU orders probe into religious slogans on Republic Day
Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh: The Department of Economics at Aligarh Muslim University has announced that the research paper jointly authored by Ms. Nisha Raza, a Research Scholar, and Prof. Nisar Ahmad Khan, a Senior Professor, received the prestigious Best Paper Prize at the International Conference on Fintech: Digital Transformation of Financial Services (ICF 2023). This event was hosted recently by the department of Commerce, Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Their paper delves into the transformative effects of digital payment systems on the money supply within the Indian economy. The Best Paper Prize includes a certificate of recognition and a cash prize.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 8:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button