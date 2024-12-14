AMU receives Sheikh Zayed International Award in herbal medicine

Aligarh: Prof Mohammad Anis, former Dean of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Chairman of the Department of Botany, Aligarh Muslim University has been honoured with the third Sheikh Zayed International Award in Herbal Medicine.

The ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on December 12, a press release from the University said.

Prof Anis has received the award in recognition of his contributions and research in herbal medicine. He has dedicated the award to his country, India, and the AMU.

He has received several honours, including a UGC-BSR distinguished fellowship (2017-21) and Vigyan Ratan Samman (2010) by the Council of Science and Technology, Government of UP. He was elected President of the Indian Botanical Society (2020) and was a visiting professor at King Saud University, Riyadh.