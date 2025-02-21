AMU student ends life in hostel room; probe underway

Shakir was seen in his room till around 10 pm last night had also eaten his evening meal as usual.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 21st February 2025 3:21 pm IST
Class 10 student dies by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur
Representational imgae

Aligarh: A 25-year-old master’s student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) allegedly committed suicide by hanging outside his hostel room on Friday, police said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Mohammad Shakir, a first-year student of MA Theology student, was found hanging from an iron rod hidden in a nook outside his room in ‘Mumbai Hostel’ on the university premises, according to AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali.

Shakir was seen in his room till around 10 pm last night had also eaten his evening meal as usual, he said, adding that his roommates reported that he appeared to be normal.

MS Creative School

AMU authorities have notified the police and Shakir’s family, who reside in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Ali said that further investigations are underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 21st February 2025 3:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button