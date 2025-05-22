AMU to initiate criminal proceedings against a web portal for publishing ‘misleading’ article

Aligarh: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has taken strong cognizance of a “defamatory and misleading” article published on May 19 on the web portal of Hindi daily, Amar Ujala.

The article, authored by Shariq Adeeb Ansari, National Executive President of the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, was titled “Aligarh Muslim University: Bhai Bhateejawad Se Khokhli Hoti Ek Rashtriya Sanstha”.

The write-up contains “a series of baseless, misleading, and false allegations” which are not only untrue but also defamatory and derogatory in nature.

Taking serious note of the content, the university administration has decided to initiate defamation and criminal proceedings against both the web portal and the author of the article.

The university reaffirms its commitment to upholding its reputation and integrity against such malicious and unfounded attempts to tarnish its image.