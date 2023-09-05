AMU VC releases the book, “India’s G-20 Presidency: A Synthesis of Perspectives”

Aligarh: Prof Mohammad Gulrez, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, released a book, India’s G-20 Presidency: A Synthesis of Perspectives, jointly edited by Prof Salma Ahmed, Dean, Faculty of Management Studies and Research, and Dr Zareen Husain Farooq, Department of Business Administration, AMU.

Prof Gulrez said that the book is a valuable addition to the events taking place in AMU to celebrate India’s presidency of the G-20 summit. He said it is significant to note that most of the contributors to the book are women and it reflects their remarkable progress in academics.

Earlier, Prof Ahmed discussed the contents of the book including the supply chain management, sustainability, circular economy, sustainable finance, India emerging as a hub for global production network, healthcare, carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), etc.

She said the book covers the genesis, evolution, recent trends as well as future directions in which the G-20 countries can further develop.

The programme was conducted by the research scholar, Sania Khan.