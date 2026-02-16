Amusement licence likely to be mandatory for hotels, theatres in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Police in the newly formed Malkajgiri Commissionerate are moving to make an amusement licence compulsory for star hotels, theatres, pubs and other major establishments operating within their jurisdiction.

The proposed system aims to ensure regulatory compliance and improve oversight of commercial venues.

Compliance requirements under proposed system

Under the plan, establishments will need to obtain police permission by submitting approvals and safety documents including a No Objection Certificate from the district fire officer, a valid trade licence from municipal authorities, certification from the local health officer, town planning approval, and building permission documents.

It is expected that star hotels, resorts, farmhouses, pubs, bars, restaurants and similar large venues will fall under the licensing requirement once implemented.

Data collection, infrastructure underway

Officials are currently developing the necessary administrative framework and compiling information on commercial establishments in the area.

At present, there is no centralised database of such venues under the commissionerate’s limits.

The newly created commissionerate comprises 27 police stations, including Begumpet, Kharkhana and Trimulgherry, which were carved out from Hyderabad.

The move mirrors the system already in place in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, where obtaining an amusement or establishment licence has been mandatory since 2024. A similar requirement was introduced in Hyderabad last year.