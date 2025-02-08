AN-32 Kargil courier service airlifts 24 stranded passengers

On the first day, 12 passengers travelled in the AN-32 Kargil courier service from Kargil to Srinagar and an equal number between Srinagar to Kargil, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 8th February 2025 3:01 pm IST
AN-32 Kargil Courier service
Kargil: Twenty-four stranded passengers were airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) between Kargil and Srinagar on Saturday, marking the commencement of AN-32 Kargil courier service, a lifeline to the Union Territory of Ladakh during winter months.

The Kargil courier service operates on Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes on selected days to facilitate the passengers who are stranded due to closure of Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nitin Yadav inspected all the arrangements at Kargil airport and instructed all concerned officials to ensure smooth management of Kargil Courier service.

