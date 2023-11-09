Anand Mahindra lauds Google for setting up Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra lauded Google’s decision to construct its office in Hyderabad, which is the largest office outside its headquarters in the US.

The business tycoon highlighted the geopolitical implications, emphasising that it goes beyond mere commercial development.

Retweeting Google’s announcement of Hyderabad office construction, Anand wrote, “This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement. It’s all happening here finally.”

As per reports, the upcoming Google office in the city is set to be completed by 2026. It will be a colossal 3 million square foot elliptical structure, establishing itself as the largest Google-owned and operated campus building outside the tech giant’s Mountain View headquarters.

The design is spearheaded by British architectural firm, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), marking its first foray into office architecture in India.

The campus was originally planned as a 2 million square facility with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. An agreement was signed between the Telangana government and Google in 2015 when Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao visited the company headquarters in California.