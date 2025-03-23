Anandbagh residents urge GHMC action over illegal constructions, encroachments

Hyderabad: The residents of Anandbagh, Malkajgiri, have raised concerns over ongoing illegal constructions and encroachments in their locality, urging the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take immediate action.

The Anandbagh Residents Association claims to have submitted multiple complaints via email and social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook but alleges that authorities have not responded.

Violations by builders impacting water supply

According to the complaint, the association alleged a violation of construction regulations by builders like Meghana and Jain Builders. Residents report that unauthorized heavy-duty bore wells have depleted groundwater levels, leaving many household bore wells dry. Additionally, poor drainage infrastructure is causing frequent water overflow on roads.

The Anandbagh residents association has also flagged concerns over a G plus 4 building under construction on a 30-foot-wide road, reportedly within 100 yards of the High-Tension Railway Track, a location where such structures are believed to be restricted.

Despite visits by GHMC officials, no action has been taken, residents allege.

Encroachments causing drainage blockages, road flooding

The residents of Anandbagh further allege that a large nala near Cinepolis Lane has allegedly been obstructed by unauthorized constructions, causing drainage blockages and road flooding. Similarly, commercial establishments like Bawani Supermarket and Sangam Stores have reportedly built illegal underground cellars, leading to structural damage to neighbouring buildings.

The complaint also mentions growing encroachments on public spaces, with unauthorized shop extensions reducing the road width from 100 feet to 60 feet, leading to increased congestion on Anandbagh Main Road.

However, GHMC officials have yet to respond to these allegations.