Nampally residents alarmed over illegal cellar digging, urge GHMC action

Hyderabad: The residents of Jai Ambe Dhaam Apartments, Chirag Ali Lane, Nampally, have raised concerns over an illegal cellar excavation and foundation pillar erection allegedly violating setback norms, posing a risk to their building’s structural integrity.

In a complaint to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), town planning section, Goshamahal circle, residents accused developer Sameer Ahmed Khan of disregarding a March 29, 2023, building permit order that allows construction of 1 stilt plus 4 upper floors with specific setback requirements including 3 meters (front), 21.71 meters (rear), and 3.5 meters (sides).

However, residents allege that these norms are being blatantly violated, posing a serious risk of structural damage.

They claim the developer has already laid the foundation pillar frame just 2-3 feet away from their building, violating setback regulations despite previous GHMC notices. Furthermore, they state that the developer has failed to refill the cellar as directed and continues to flout construction norms, insisting that the work complies with regulations.

A GHMC speaking order issued on April 10, 2023, had already directed the developer to halt construction and refill the excavation for the safety of neighboring structures. However, residents allege that work continues, particularly during weekends and holidays when official inspections are less frequent.

Frustrated by this, residents have turned to social media, tagging GHMC officials and the Zonal Commissioner of Khairatabad, demanding immediate intervention. They are calling for a site inspection, a halt to construction, and strict penalties against the developer for repeated violations.

Residents say that despite raising complaints with GHMC, no effective action has been taken and the construction continues. However, on X, GHMC replied with ” Dear citizen, The area Town planning officer is informed to attend to it after due site inspection”