Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant to tie knot on THIS date?

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, announced his engagement to Radhika Merchant in January 2023. Ever since the couple has been making headlines with their public appearances that set major relationship goals. Everyone are eagerly waiting for news about the wedding and recently we got a sneak peek into their pre-wedding celebrations.

According to reports, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be celebrating their wedding for three months leading up to a grand ceremony in Mumbai in July 2024. Though there has been no official confirmation from the Ambanis themselves, the latest buzz suggests that the couple will tie the knot in a grand ceremony spanning three days: July 10th to 12th, 2024.

Pre-wedding Festivities In Jamnagar

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations will be a lavish affair in Jamnagar. Over 1,200 guests are expected to attend the celebrations hosted at Reliance Township and various VIP guest houses. The event is set to be a spectacle with performances by several artists.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at their pre-wedding festivities, adding his soulful tunes to the mix alongside other entertainers. His presence promises to make the celebrations even more special.

The celebrity’s preferred designer, Manish Malhotra, will reportedly manage the event. A skilled team from all over the country will handle everything from behind-the-scenes logistics to decorations, production, and food.