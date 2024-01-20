Viral: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s wedding budget is Rs…

Mumbai: The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of a prominent businessman, is set to be one of the most lavish and extravagant events of the year. The couple, who got engaged in January 2023, are expected to tie the knot in a grand ceremony soon. Several interesting facts about their lavish impending wedding are surfacing on the internet.

Rumours about the budget are going viral. Nita and Mukesh’s daughter, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding cost over Rs 900 crore, as per reports. Nita and Mukesh spent almost the same amount for their elder son Akash Ambani’s lavish wedding too. And now, speculations are rife that for Anant’s wedding, the budget will be more than Rs 1000 crore, making it one of the world’s most expensive weddings.

Anant and Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple are set to take place in March first week and the invitation is going viral on social media. According to the invite, which has a handwritten note by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the parents of the groom, the celebrations will take place from March 1 to March 3, 2024, at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Jamnagar is not just a random choice of venue, but a place that holds a special significance for the Ambani family. It is where they have built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex, and transformed it into a green oasis with over 10 million trees, Asia’s largest mango orchard, and a sanctuary for thousands of rescued animals.

Wedding Ceremony and Reception

The exact date and venue of the wedding ceremony and reception are yet to be confirmed, but rumours suggest that they will be held in July 2024, in Mumbai or abroad. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair, with celebrities from Bollywood, sports, politics, and business gracing the occasion.

Some of the names that are speculated to be on the guest list are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Narendra Modi, and Bill Gates.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant met while studying at Brown University in the US, and have been dating for over five years. Anant Ambani is the youngest of the three children of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and is currently a director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm. He is also known for his philanthropic work and his passion for wildlife conservation.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and vice-chairman of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. She is a graduate of New York University and has worked as an executive at Isprava, a luxury real estate firm. She is also an avid reader, traveller, and dancer.