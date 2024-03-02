Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding: Guest room tour [Video]

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have kicked off in Jamnagar, painting the town with opulence and drawing eyes with a star-studded guest list.

The celebrations are nothing short of a spectacle, boasting the presence of top Bollywood stars, international sensations, and renowned celebrities. The event has set new standards for grandeur and has become the talk of the town.

Guest Rooms At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-wedding Venu

Fans are eagerly peering into the details, and Indian badminton player Sania Nehwal has provided a sneak peek into the lavish accommodations. Sharing a video of her royal tent on Instagram, she wrote, “The perfect Ambani wedding.”

The tent, a spacious 900 square feet, is adorned with block print fabric and divided into four sections. The first part is a cozy lounge area, followed by a living space and master bedroom, and concluding with a dressing room and washroom.

According to reports, there are 55–60 such tents, each equipped with premium amenities. The video begins with a breathtaking view of the lush-green campus where these regal tents stand tall, promising an unforgettable experience for the guests over the next three days.

As the festivities unfold, the world eagerly awaits more glimpses into the extravagant affair.