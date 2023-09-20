Anant Ambani sports diamond-studded watch worth Rs…

Mumbai: Ambanis and luxury go hand in hand. From high-end cars to lavish outfits, their extravagant lifestyle never fails to capture attention. At the recent grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their son Anant Ambani turned heads with his opulent accessories, particularly a diamond-studded watch that has left everyone in awe with its staggering price.

Anant Ambani’s timepiece, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, showcased sheer luxury. Encased in 18kt rose gold with a diamond-set bracelet and fixed bezel adorned with 436 cut diamonds, the watch epitomizes elegance and grandeur, as per Instagram page The Indian Horology.

The jaw-dropping price of this exquisite timepiece has surprised many, it is worth Rs 14.15 crore, a testament to the Ambani family’s love for high-end luxury.

In addition to this Audemars watch, Anant Ambani made headlines with yet another luxurious watch, a Patek Philippe, spotted during the opening ceremony of the Nita Ambani Medical and Research Center (NAMCC) in April. It is valued at a staggering Rs 18 crore.

Anant Ambani’s choice of watches not only underlines his love for luxury but also mirrors the family’s obsession with the finer things in life.