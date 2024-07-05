Anant Ambani wears rarest watch for Mameru event, check price

Mumbai: Billionaire heir Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. This highly anticipated event is already being said India’s “wedding of the year.” Videos showcasing the couple’s Mameru ceremony that was held at the Ambani’s Antilia residence in Mumbai on Wednesday have gone viral on social media.

Which Watch Did Anant Ambani Wear For Mameru Cermony?

The Ambani family is renowned for their luxurious lifestyle, often showcasing the finest things money can buy. Anant Ambani is no exception. His watch collection has been grabbing a lot of attention since his first pre-wedding in March.

Known for his impeccable taste in luxury watches, Anant was spotted wearing another rare and unique watch worth a whopping Rs. 12 crores at the Mameru ceremony, catching everyone’s attention. He sported a lavish Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepiece.

Anant is often spotted in rare and unique watches only.

The Wedding Itinerary

The wedding celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah ceremony on July 12, where guests are encouraged to wear traditional Indian attire. This will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and the festivities will conclude with Mangal Utsav, the grand wedding reception, on July 14.

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant prepare to embark on their new journey together, their wedding promises to be a grand celebration, blending tradition with opulence, and marking another memorable moment in India’s rich tapestry of cultural celebrations.