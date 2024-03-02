Anant Ambani’s Rs 63 crore watch trends on social media – Photo

Mumbai: The Ambani family’s opulent lifestyle is once again under the internet’s spotlight, courtesy of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The grandeur of the festivities, spanning three days, has captured everyone’s attention, with reports suggesting that the Ambanis are sparing no expense, reportedly spending over Rs 1200 crores on the lavish affair.

Adding to the spectacle, Anant Ambani’s choice of wristwear at one of the pre-wedding functions has sent shockwaves across social media. He was spotted donning a Patek Philippe Grand Complication Sky Moon Tourbillion timepiece, with an eye-watering price tag of Rs 63 crores, according to an Indian Horology page.

Social media users couldn’t contain their amazement, with one commenting, “Costlier than Rihanna’s whole show,” while another humorously pointed out, “Costlier than his whole convoy, lol.”

The three-day celebration, graced by celebrities like Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan, is taking place at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar. The extravagant affair continues to be the talk of the town, creating waves on social media as the elite from India and around the world partake in the functions.