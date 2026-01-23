Mumbai: Just when the luxury world thought nothing could surprise it anymore, a new creation made collectors gasp. Meet Vantara, a bespoke watch by international luxury brand Jacob & Co., inspired by Anant Ambani’s ambitious wildlife rescue and conservation project in Gujarat. This is not just a timepiece. It’s storytelling, symbolism, and spectacle wrapped around a wrist.

The design is striking yet meaningful. At the centre of the dial sits a hand-painted miniature figurine of Anant Ambani, flanked by a lion and a Bengal tiger, a tribute to the animals his Vantara initiative works to protect.

Surrounding this scene is a lush green camouflage frame crafted from demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires, and white diamonds. The dial alone features 397 gemstones weighing 21.98 carats, giving the impression of a rainforest shimmering under sunlight. The watch is valued at an estimated Rs.13.7 crore, based on collector and auction market reports.

Anant Ambani’s expensive watch collection

But Vantara is just one jewel in Anant Ambani’s astonishing watch vault. He is known for owning off-catalog timepieces rare editions created only for elite VVIP clients, with no official retail prices. Reported values are estimated market prices drawn from auction records and industry experts.

His collection includes —

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime (estimated Rs.75 crore)

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon (estimated Rs.45 crore)

Richard Mille Pharrell Williams Sapphire (estimated Rs.42 crore)

Richard Mille Skull Blue Sapphire (estimated Rs.22 crore)

Richard Mille Green Sapphire (estimated Rs.21 crore)

Emerald Set Patek Philippe Nautilus (estimated Rs.11 crore)

Even his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar carries an estimated Rs.4.2 crore value.

Together, these timepieces form one of the rarest private collections in the world. With Vantara, Anant Ambani proves that luxury isn’t only about wealth, it’s about vision, artistry, and leaving a legacy that goes beyond time.