Anant-Radhika wedding: SRK, Salman dance to ‘Karan Arjun’ song

Mumbai: It’s always a moment of delight to see superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame together. The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed some fun and adorable moments spent between the two Khans of tinsel town.

One of the viral videos on the internet shows Salman and Shah Rukh grooving to their song ‘Bhangra Paale’ from their hit film ‘Karan Arjun’, creating a wave of nostalgia among fans.

Humare Karan aur Arjun aagaye 🔥



Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dancing their hearts out at Ambani's Wedding ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AnantRadhikaWedding #AnantWedsRadhikapic.twitter.com/x2YttZzdzF — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 12, 2024

“Love SRK and Salman’s friendship,” a social media user commented.

“Their video made me nostalgic,” another one wrote.

Interestingly, both Khans wore pathani suits. While SRK donned a green-coloured ensemble, Salman attended the wedding in a dark blue outfit.

SRK came to the wedding with his wife Gauri Khan. On the other hand, Salman was accompanied by his sister Arpita.

Shah Rukh’s children Suhana and Aryan also attended the wedding ceremony, which is underway at Jio World Convention Centre.

Anant and Radhika’s ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13 and ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception on July 14.

The high-profile wedding ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.