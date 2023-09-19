Anantnag gunfight over; LeT commander Uzair Khan, one other killed: Police

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was among the two terrorists killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district that ended after seven days, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Four security personnel, including two army officers and a police officer, lost their lives in the gunfight, which Kumar said is over.

“Till now, LeT commander Uzair Khan’s body has been recovered. The dead body of another terrorist is visible, but it has not been possible to retrieve it yet,” the ADGP told reporters in Anantnag.

He said the gunfight, which began in the Gadole forest area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday last week, is over, but the search operation will continue.

“There is a huge area that remains to be searched. There can be a lot of unexploded shells which will be recovered and destroyed. We appeal to the people not to go to the area,” he added.

The ADGP said security forces had reports that two to three terrorists were there. “There is a possibility that the third dead body may be somewhere. It will be known after the search is complete,” Kumar said.