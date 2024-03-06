Ananya Panday announces ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ with special video

Mumbai: The upcoming original series, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, a captivating coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of a fictionalized all-girls boarding school introduced its lead cast on Tuesday.

The cast, featuring Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood, was introduced through a spirited and quirky video specially created for the announcement of the series.

Actor Ananya Panday comes on board for a special video to announce the series along with the lead cast.

Created by Nitya Mehra, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, and boasts of a predominantly women-led ensemble cast which also features Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

The series takes audiences into the fascinating world of the prestigious Vandana Valley where a group of young girls navigate life’s myriad exhilarating adventures of independence, rebellion, friendship, love, heartbreaks, and dreams, as they challenge not only the norms of the school but society at large.

Along the journey, each of them battles with an internal struggle to remain true to their own unique identities. ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 14.

“At Prime Video, we take immense pride in being the home to some of the most diverse stories. It is our constant endeavor to provide our storytellers and talent a meaningful platform to share their authentic voice and perspectives that can resonate and connect with a broad and diverse audience,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

Nitya Mehra, the creator of the series, said, “I think school life in India, especially that of girls, is so underrepresented in storytelling, be it in Indian literature or cinema. Coming-of-age told through the eyes of an all-girls boarding school in its most authentic avatar is what I was going for. Big Girls Don’t Cry isn’t just another girls’ boarding school drama, it is an insight into the lives, ideas, and feelings of young girls who are carving a path for themselves, finding their way into this world, and doing so on their terms. Learning to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities, these girls are jet-setting on an enriching journey of self-discovery that will define who they are and what they’re made of. This series is a little homage from me to all the girls out there jostling to figure out their identities. I want to celebrate girl gangs and sisterhood, and having Prime Video celebrate that with me was the perfect match.”

“Big Girls Don’t Cry is a series that is oozing with such spunk and pep. It makes me nostalgic with fond memories of my time through school and college, which instantly appealed to me. I am thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to announce and promote such a beautiful series that perfectly encapsulates the emotions, experiences, and learnings young girls go through at various stages of their school life. And even though I am not a part of the series, I thoroughly enjoyed shooting this video with the entire Big Girls Don’t Cry gang, reminiscing and reliving some fun and innocent moments of my past life,” Ananya said.