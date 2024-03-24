Ananya Panday is gearing up for a new Telugu film?

Ananya's first Telugu film, Liger, was directed by the renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, which was a huge disaster at the box office

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 24th March 2024 5:06 pm IST
Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ananya Panday, the young and talented Bollywood actress, is all set to make her mark in Telugu cinema for the second time. After her debut in the film Liger, opposite heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya is ready to take on another challenging role in the industry.

The Liger Experience

Ananya’s first Telugu film, Liger, was directed by the renowned filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, which was a huge disaster at the box office. The movie showcased her stylish looks and charm as an actress, and the audience much appreciated her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya’s new Telugu Project

According to 123 Telugu reports, the actress is in talks with a popular producer from Telugu cinema. Reportedly, the producer has been approached with a big project. Rumors are rife that Ananya has shown her interest in the same and is waiting for the director to narrate the subject to her. If things go as planned, an official announcement can be expected soon.

She is enjoying the success of her most recent Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav alongside her.

