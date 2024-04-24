Ananya Panday OUT, Sara Ali Khan in

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in “Kedarnath” and has been steadily working on her career ever since. She has gone through some ups and downs in her career and is now focusing on one film after another. Her recent releases “Murder Mubarak” and “Ae Watan mere Watan” have been appreciated by her fans.

The latest buzz suggests that Sara will feature in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s upcoming film, ‘Dream Girl 3’. Reports indicate that she might replace her BFF, Ananya Panday, in the movie. The Dream Girl franchise has been a super hit, with both films performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Sara and Ayushmann reportedly had an official meeting with the makers of “Dream Girl,” fueling speculation about this new on-screen pairing. It seems the audience will witness a fresh Jodi (pair) in the third installment of the franchise.

Ananya Panday had previously replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha in “Dream Girl 2.” Although Nushrratt expressed disappointment about not being part of the sequel, Ananya’s chemistry with Ayushmann was well-received. However, the spotlight remains on Pooja, and fans are eagerly anticipating Ayushmann’s central role in the film.