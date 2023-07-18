Ananya Panday was linked with THESE 4 actors before Aditya

Mumbai: Ananya Panday, Bollywood‘s youngest and gorgeous star, has been setting the internet on fire with her relationship rumours with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Although the couple did not open up about their dating status, their photos and videos from the current romantic holiday together have been taking internet by storm. As new glimpses of the loverbirds continue to pop up on internet everyday, let’s have a look the actors Ananya was linked with in past before Aditya.

Ananya Panday’s Dating Timeline

1. Ishaan Khatter

The love story of Ananya and Ishaan Khatter flowered on the sets of ‘Khaali Peeli.’ However, the pair reportedly chose to split up after three years, and Ishaan confirmed this in an interview, adding that it was a mutual decision. Following the breakup, Ananya’s relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur grabbed headlines.

2. Kartik Aaryan

According to reports, Ananya Panday was romantically linked with Kartik Aaryan while filming ‘Pati, Patni, Aur Woh.’ During a famous chat programme, Ananya, however, dismissed any questions regarding her relationship with Kartik, claiming that she doesn’t linger on the past.

3. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starred together in pan-India film ‘Liger’. Speculations were rife then that the two were madly in love with each other. However, neither Ananya nor Vijay confirmed the same.

4. Aryan Khan

Suhana Khan and her brother, Aryan Khan, are close friends of Ananya. Their friendship has frequently been on display. Their relationship rumours started floating on internet after Ananya confessed about having a crush on Aryan Khan during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are leaving no stone unturned in painting the town red with their love affair. The alleged couple has been vacationing in Portugal together. After several pictures of them hanging out together in Spain, a new video of the couple from Doha is doing rounds on internet.