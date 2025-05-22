Ananya Panday wishes ‘sweet little Suzie pie’ Suhana Khan on 25th b’day

Mumbai: On her best friend Suhana Khan’s 25th birthday, actress Ananya Panday shared a heartfelt wish, calling her “sweet little Suzie pie” and expressing that there’s no one like her.

Ananya took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph from a Kolkata Knight Riders match. In the image, Suhana is seen hugging her younger brother AbRam, while Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor smile as they pose for the picture.

“Happy birthday my sweet little suzie pie!! There’s no one like you ilysm forever Suhaf @suhanakhan2 (sic),” Ananya wrote as the caption.

Suhana is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple got married in 1991, after a six-year courtship. They had their first son in 1997 and welcomed Suhana in 2000.

The power couple in 2013 announced the arrival of their third son AbRam, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Suhana made her Bollywood debut in 2023 with “The Archies”, where she played the role of Veronica Lodge. She will next appear alongside her father in King.

Talking about Ananya, the 26-year-old actress was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s “Kesari 2”, a spiritual sequel to Kesari. The plot is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, centred around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

She will next be seen in “Chand Mera Dil,” which was announced in November 2024. She will be seen alongside “Kill” star Lakshya Lalwani in the passionate love story.

The film, which will release in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made “Meenakshi Sundareshwar,” starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, in 2021.

After making her debut in 2019, Ananya was seen in films such as “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” “Khaali Peeli,” “Gehraiyaan,” “Liger,” “Dream Girl 2,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan.”