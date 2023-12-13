And the FIRST captain of Bigg Boss 17 is...

Mumbai: Since the beginning of Bigg Boss 17, viewers have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of the captaincy task and the captain of the house. The captaincy task is one of the most interesting segments of Bigg Boss, as the winner gets to lead the house for a whole week, making important decisions and assigning duties.

After two months of suspense, Bigg Boss 17 has revealed its first captaincy task of the season!

Bigg Boss 17 First Captain Munawar Faruqui

In a thrilling turn of events, Bigg Boss 17 will finally witness its first captain after two months of anticipation. The much-awaited captaincy task will bring a new level of excitement as contestants will battle it out to secure a week-long reign in the Bigg Boss house. The task has already taken place and the winner is Munawar Faruqui!

The task introduced a unique challenge involving the presence of a vulture in the house. When the ominous sound of the vulture echoed through the walls, three eager contestants had to swiftly rush towards it and feed the bird meat. The first trio to successfully complete this challenge could pick other contestants by writing down the names of those they wanted to remove from the task.

Social media pages have been buzzing with updates, revealing that comedian Munawar Faruqui emerged victorious in the intense captaincy task. Let’s wait for tonight’s episode to watch the full task.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the changes Munawar Faruqui’s captaincy will bring, as he now holds the power to assign duties and influence the course of events in the Bigg Boss 17 house for the upcoming week. Let’s see how the tables will turn in the upcoming episodes.

