And the WINNER of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is…

Mumbai: Excitement levels are soaring as Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, one of India’s most-watched reality shows, nears its grand finale. Fans are eagerly anticipating the finale episode, which was recently shot, and are eager to learn more about the finalists and, most importantly, the winner of this adrenaline-pumping season.

Top 3 Finalists

In our previous article, we revealed the names of the top 3 finalists — Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja and Dino James. And now, we have exciting inside news about the winner of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Guess who?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner

The winner of KKK 13 is none other than rapper Dino James! Yes, you read that right! According to sources close to the show, Dino has emerged victorious, defeating the other two competitors Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja to clinch the coveted trophy and prize money.

However, the official confirmation regarding the winner will be unveiled during the highly-anticipated finale episode coming week. What’s your take on Dino James’ win? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale.