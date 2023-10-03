Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: First and second runner-up names

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Finale: First and second runner-up names
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finalists Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, Nyrra Banerjee and Arjit Taneja (Instagram)

Mumbai: The thrilling adventure of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is nearing its end, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. With only 7 contestants remaining, the show is headed towards an exciting finale. Aishwarya Sharma has managed to secure her spot as one of the finalists by winning the first Ticket To Finale.

The grand finale episode, filled with adrenaline-pumping stunts, was recently shot in Mumbai. And, for all the fans who eager to know the outcome of this intense competition, we have some inside information about the winner and runner-ups of KKK 13.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Winner, Runner-up

According to sources close to the show, the top 3 contestants of KKK 13 are — Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja. We hear that Dino has won the show, while Aishwarya and Arjit walked home with first and second runner-up titles.

Top 3 Finalists Of KKK 13

Shiv Thakare’s journey reportedly came to an end at 4th spot, Nyrra Banerjee got evicted on 5th spot. However, makers will keep the suspense alive until the official revelation during the finale episode.

