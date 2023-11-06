‘Andaz-e-Bayaan Aur’ Mushaira enthral audience in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A splendid gathering of poetry enthusiasts came together at the SS Convention in Shamsabad, Hyderabad to witness the mesmerizing “Andaz-e-Bayaan Aur” Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan on Saturday.

This remarkable event featured poets of national and international acclaim, who captivated the audience with their soul-stirring performances. Organized by AeBA events in collaboration with SRZ Enterprises Hyderabad and with the support of The Siasat Daily as the official media partner, the evening was a celebration of the spoken word.

The audience was reminded of the late Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of The Siasat Daily, as SRZ Managing Director Abdur Rahman paid a touching tribute to him. Abdur Rahman shared how Zaheer sahab had been a source of encouragement, inspiring him to organize this grand Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan.

The stage was graced by renowned poets, each with a unique style and a captivating way with words. The list of distinguished poets who left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience includes Shariq Kaifi, Shakeel Azmi, Mehshar Afridi, Abrar Kashif, Shambhu Shikkhar, Sajjad Jhanjhat, Heena Rizvi Hyder, Zubair Ali Tabish, Fouzia Rabab, Sawan Shukla, and Ayesha Ayub. The event also showcased the talent of two local Hyderabadi poets, Sardar Saleem and Waheed Pasha Quadri, who added a local flavour to the poetic evening.

The evening commenced with a heartwarming recitation of the Qeerat-e-Kalaam e Pak, followed by a soulful Naat-e-Shareef presented by Sardar Saleem.

Rehan Siddiqui and Shazia Kidwai, the promoters of Andaaz-e-Bayaan, honoured the poets, partners, and supporters of the event. The Siasat Daily was recognized and awarded for its outstanding support. Representing The Siasat Daily at the event, Social Activist and Businessman Mr. Taqiuddin Shadi, along with Zahed Farooqui, Head of Operations at Siasat TV, accepted the award graciously.

The evening was presided over by the esteemed poet Shakeel Azmi, while Abrar Kashif assumed the role of Nizamat, steering the Mushaira with grace and flair. The “Andaz-e-Bayaan Aur” Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan proved to be a delightful evening for poetry enthusiasts, fostering a deep appreciation for the art of expression through verse.

Esteemed guests include B. Shafiullah, IFS., Secretary, TMREIS, Faheem Ahmed, GST Commissioner, New Delhi, Sponsor of the event Ali Masqati, Ifteqar Shareef, Dual Citizen, and other were present at the event.