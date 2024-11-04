Andhra: 25-yr-old loses life after cabin of ride falls mid air

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman lost her life in a freak accident after the cabin she was riding on a cross-wheel ride detached itself in midair.

The incident occurred at Shilparamam on Tiruchanur Road in Andhra’s Tirupati district. Her friend who was also with her is critically injured.

The victim – Lokeshwari – and her friend Gautami were enjoying the cross-wheel ride when midway through the red the cabin in which they were seated fell off 20 feet to the ground.

Lokeshwari died on the spot while Gautami was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

On information, Tiruchanur police rushed to the spot and through investigations it was revealed that the cross-wheel ride was not safe for the passengers. Reports indicate the chairs were weak and rusted.

A case of negligence has been registered against the ride manager Prabhakar.