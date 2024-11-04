Andhra Pradesh: Four persons die from electrocution

Amaravati: Four persons died and one got injured after being electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district.

The incident occurred in Tadiparru village in Undrajavaram mandal on Sunday night when they were busy in the arrangements for the inauguration of a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud.

The statue of the freedom fighter was to be unveiled by actor Suman on Monday.

Police said the victims were putting up a flexi when they came into contact with a live wire. While four persons died on the spot, the fifth was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bolla Veerraju, Pamarti Nagendra, Marisetti Manikantha and Kasagani Krishna. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital at Tanuku.

Annatarao, who was injured, has been admitted to Tanuku Area Hospital. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

There has been a dispute between two groups for more than a year over installing the statue of Papanna Goud. Recently, a local official held talks with both groups and gave permission for the installation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh called on the families of the victims. He visited Tanuku government hospital and consoled the relatives of the deceased and promised them that the government will extend all possible support. He asked hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured.

The minister spoke to officials about the incident. He was informed that a case has been registered at Undrajavaram Police Station and the police were conducting further investigations.