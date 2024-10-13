Telangana: Man dies of electrocution during Dasara celebration

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man was electrocuted during the Dasara celebrations in Ragojipet, Bheemaram Mandal of Jagital district, on Saturday, October 12.

The victim has been identified as Arisella Venkatesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred while an effigy of Ravana was being set ablaze. The victim accidentally came into contact with live electric wires connected to a nearby transformer, resulting in severe injuries.

Upon learning about the incident, villagers quickly transported him to the Jagtial government hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Earlier, two workers died from electric shock, and three others were injured at a closed private factory in Kandlakoya, within the Medchal police station limits.

The incident occurred while the workers were moving a ladder on a vehicle, which accidentally came into contact with high-tension wires. The three injured workers were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In a similar incident, three people lost their lives due to electrocution during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The accidents occurred at different Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Medak districts.

In Hyderabad, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Pandu from Nallakunta. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the sound system at a Ganesh pandal. Despite being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, doctors confirmed his death shortly after.

In Nizamabad, Bhukya Sanjeev, an intermediate student from Gopya Tanda in Sirikonda mandal, lost his life while fixing the sound system at a local pandal. Whereas in Medak district, 60-year-old Pochaiah, a sanitation worker from Rajipeta village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, was electrocuted while removing garbage near a Ganesh pandal.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.