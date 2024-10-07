Telangana: Two workers dies of electrocution, 3 injured

Hyderabad: Two workers died from electric shock, and three others were injured at a closed private factory in Kandlakoya, within the Medchal police station limits.

The victims, identified as 26-year-old Gudubaitu and 25-year-old Mangi, died on the spot from the shock.

The incident occurred while the workers were moving a ladder on a vehicle, which accidentally came into contact with high-tension wires. The three injured workers were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, On September 29 A 28-year-old framer died of electrocution as he stepped on live wire in Sangareddy district.

According to reports, the victim stepped on a severed live wire while trying to operate the water pump. He lost consciousness immediately upon contact with the live wire.

In a similar incident, three people lost their lives due to electrocution during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The accidents occurred at different Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Medak districts.

In Hyderabad, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Pandu from Nallakunta. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the sound system at a Ganesh pandal. Despite being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, doctors confirmed his death shortly after.

In Nizamabad, Bhukya Sanjeev, an intermediate student from Gopya Tanda in Sirikonda mandal, lost his life while fixing the sound system at a local pandal. Whereas in Medak district, 60-year-old Pochaiah, a sanitation worker from Rajipeta village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, was electrocuted while removing garbage near a Ganesh pandal.