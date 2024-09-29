Telangana: Farmer dies of electrocution after stepping on live wire

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old framer died of electrocution as he stepped on live wire in Sangareddy district on Sunday, September 29.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Pawar.

According to reports, the victim stepped on a severed live wire while trying to operate the water pump. He lost consciousness immediately upon contact with the live wire.

Upon learning about the incident, family members rushed him to the Zaheerabad government hospital for treatment. The victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint of the victim’s wife and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, three people lost their lives due to electrocution during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The accidents occurred at different Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Medak districts.

In Hyderabad, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Pandu from Nallakunta. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the sound system at a Ganesh pandal. Despite being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, doctors confirmed his death shortly after.

In Nizamabad, Bhukya Sanjeev, an intermediate student from Gopya Tanda in Sirikonda mandal, lost his life while fixing the sound system at a local pandal. Whereas in Medak district, 60-year-old Pochaiah, a sanitation worker from Rajipeta village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, was electrocuted while removing garbage near a Ganesh pandal.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.