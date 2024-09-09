Telangana: 3 electrocuted in separate incidents during Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: In a series of tragic incidents, three people lost their lives due to electrocution during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The accidents occurred at different Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Medak districts.

In Hyderabad, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Pandu from Nallakunta. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the sound system at a Ganesh pandal. Despite being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, doctors confirmed his death shortly after.

In Nizamabad, Bhukya Sanjeev, an intermediate student from Gopya Tanda in Sirikonda mandal, lost his life while fixing the sound system at a local pandal. Sanjeev was studying in a private college in Kamareddy. He succumbed to his injuries.

In Medak district, 60-year-old Pochaiah, a sanitation worker from Rajipeta village in Haveli Ghanpur mandal, was electrocuted while removing garbage near a Ganesh pandal. He accidentally came into contact with live electrical wires and died on the spot.

These deaths during the festive season have raised concerns about safety measures at Ganesh pandals, particularly regarding the handling of electrical equipment.

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, a similar incident claimed the life of an 18-year-old boy in Potluru village of Palnadu district while setting up lights at a Ganesh pandal. In Karimnagar district, a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted while fixing bulbs during the celebrations in Sirsapalli of Huzurabad.