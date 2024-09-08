Andhra: Youth electrocuted to death while setting up Ganesh mandap

An 18-year-old identified as Vedhasahayam died of electrocution while setting up lights for a Vinayaka mandap in Potluru village, Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, September 8.

The incident occurred when the victim accidentally touched a live wire while arranging lights for the festival. He died instantly from the severe electric shock.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for a postmortem.

Earlier, A 16-year-old boy died on Saturday, September 7, after getting electrocuted while fixing bulbs during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Sirsapalli of Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district.

The deceased – Vanga Yashwanth – was fixing lights at the Ganesh mandapam. After getting electrocuted, he fell from a height and was severely injured.

Though he was rushed to Huzurabad Area hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

How to avoid electric shock?

With the rising number of electrocution incidents leading to more fatalities, here are some precautions you can take to avoid such incidents.