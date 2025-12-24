Andhra allows Ayurvedic doctors to undertake select operations independently

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has approved properly trained post graduate Ayurvedic doctors to independently undertake select operations, the government has said.

The Andhra Pradesh government took this decision to integrate the ancient Indian medical system with modern medical system, an official press release on Tuesday said.

“Yadav approved post graduate Ayurvedic doctors who are properly trained in surgery to independently undertake operations,” it said.

The Health Minister gave his consent to Ayurvedic doctors in alignment with the guidelines of the Indian Medicine Central Council, 2020 and National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, said the press release.

With this decision, eligible Ayurvedic doctors can perform 39 percent general surgical and 19 percent ENT (ear, nose and throat) and ophthalmological treatments.

These include treatments for contagious diseases, stitching wounds, piles, fissure, skin grafting and others.

Meanwhile, Yadav held extensive discussions with Ayush Department director K Dinesh and others on the subsequent action plan.

Officials informed the minister that there are two private Ayurveda colleges in the state in addition to Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College in Vijayawada.

Yadav directed them to immediately introduce post graduate courses in the government Ayurveda college and take measures to impart quality education, along with the provision of necessary operation theatres, surgical instruments and others, the press release added.

