Andhra assembly polls: ECI appoints new DGP

Hyderabad: With just one week left for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the election commission has appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

“The Commission has acceded to the posting of Harish Kumar Gupta as DGP of Andhra Pradesh. The officer will take charge immediately and a compliance report will be submitted to the Commission,” a statement by the ECI dated May 6 stated.

The appointment will take place with immediate effect. Gupta belongs to the 1992 IPS batch.

Andhra Pradesh will simultaneously go on Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.