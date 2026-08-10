Andhra BTech student dies after bike loses control in Medak

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old BTech student from Andhra Pradesh died in a fatal accident on Sunday, August 8, after his bike lost control and hit a metal railing in Medak, Telangana.

The accident occurred near the Narsapur Forest Urban Park. The deceased, identified as Shaik Hussain, was a fourth-year Bachelor of Technology student in Computer Science at Malla Reddy Engineering College in Gandimaisamma-Dundigal mandal.

On the day of the incident, Hussain and his friends, Venkata Girish, Chandra, and Devasunandana Sai, were visiting the Narsapur Urban Park. As they were returning, the two-wheeler reportedly lost control after crossing the Kondapur turn and struck an iron railing. The impact left Hussain with serious injuries.

His friends rushed him to the Narsapur Government Regional Hospital, however, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He was the only son of Shaik Saleem, who was a tailor, and Shaik Heerabee. Residents of Miyapur, they are from Vijayawada and moved to Hyderabad nearly 10 years ago.

The deceased’s mother had only recently lost her husband four months ago after he suffered a heart attack.