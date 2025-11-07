Andhra CM announces cash reward, plot and job to World Cup winner Shree Charani

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 2.5 crore, 1,000 sq ft housing plot and a Group-I job to N Shree Charani, the 2025 women’s cricket world cup-winning team member from the state.

The chief minister congratulated Charani, who called on him at his camp office, accompanied by former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced a major reward for women’s world cup winner, Team India (women’s) member and Telugu girl Shree Charani. The CM decided to offer a cash prize of Rs 2.5 crore and a 1,000 sq ft plot to build a house in Kadapa,” said an official release.

Besides the cash award and plot, he also offered her a Group-I rank job.

A star daughter of Andhra Pradesh, our very own Kadapa girl and World Cup champion, Ms. Shree Charani made an invaluable contribution to India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. She reflects the spirit of Telugu daughters – their strength, determination, and limitless… https://t.co/gkNgD3xy74 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 7, 2025

The slow left arm orthodox bowler, who also plays for Delhi Capitals Women and Andhra Women’s cricket teams, shared her world cup winning experience with the CM.

By winning the women’s world cup, Indian women’s capability has been proven. The Indian women’s cricket team has emerged as an example for woman sportspersons, the CM said in the release.

The team won its first global trophy — the 50-over World Cup — beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at the Mangalagiri stadium, Shree Charani said the Andhra Cricket Association’s (ACA) support and its training were crucial in her rise to the national team.

“Though the hard work and experience of former players went unnoticed, we are reaping the fruits of their efforts as we are more visible today because of them,” said Charani.

The Andhra cricketer, who also represents Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, recalled that her cricketing journey began on the streets with her uncle’s guidance. “Initially, my father was hesitant, but later he supported me completely,” she said.

Reflecting on the World Cup campaign, she said, “We faced many challenges and consecutive defeats but bounced back to win the final. Lifting the trophy was an unforgettable moment.”

Earlier, the Kadapa-born cricketer was received at the Gannavaram Airport amid pomp and fanfare by Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president K Sivanath, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and others.