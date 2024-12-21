Andhra CM congratulates skater Jessy Raj Mathrapu for being chosen for PM award

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated skater Jessy Raj Mathrapu for being chosen for the Prime Minister’s National Child Award 2025 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in sports.

The Chief Minister noted that Mathrapu will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

“It is a moment of immense pride for Andhra Pradesh that Mangalagiri’s talented skater, Jessy Raj Mathrapu, has been chosen for the Prime Minister’s National Child Award 2025 in recognition of her outstanding achievements in sports,” said Naidu in a post on X.

According to Naidu, Mathrapu started her journey as a skater when she was just nine years old and her dedication brought great honour to the southern state and also inspired young athletes.

“Recently, she won a silver medal in Solo Dance at the 62nd National Roller Skating Championships,” the CM added.