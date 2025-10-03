Andhra CM directs expedited Polavaram project completion by 2027

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to expedite the Polavaram project and complete it ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, a once-in-12-years mega river congregation likened to the Kumbh Mela.

At a review meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu instructed officials to secure all necessary clearances from the Central Water Commission and the Union Water Resources Department, stressing that the quality of works must not be compromised.

“Naidu has directed officials to expedite the Polavaram project works and ensure their completion before the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams,” a press release said.

The chief minister said all works—including diaphragm walls, buttress dam, main dam, right canal tunnel, approach channel, head regulator and irrigation tunnels—should be completed within the stipulated timelines.

Officials informed him that of the total 63,656 cubic metres of diaphragm wall works, 37,302 cubic metres had been completed, while buttress dam works were fully finished. Earth-cum-rockfill works of the main dam would begin in November and conclude by December 2027, they added.

Naidu directed that the left main canal works be completed by January 2026 to facilitate water supply up to the Anakapalli district.

He also asked for land acquisition and rehabilitation activities to be wrapped up without delay.

Naidu proposed developing the Polavaram site as a major tourism destination, including an iconic road linking the project to the national highway, and said the Akhanda Godavari project should be centred in Rajahmundry.

He further ordered integration with Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and installation of CCTV cameras to monitor progress.

Polavaram, a mega irrigation project, aims to irrigate vast agricultural lands and provide drinking water to lakhs of people.