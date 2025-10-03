AP receives bomb threats before PM Modi’s visit to Srisailam on Oct 16

Amaravati: Tirupati district administration received a bomb threat through an email that the city will witness blasts on October 3, that turned out to be a hoax.

The threats came on the very day when Tollywood actress Trisha, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi’s office also received similar bomb threats on Friday.

Incidentally, the threats come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the famous Shaivite shrine at Srisailam on October 16.

According to the Tirupati District Superintendent of Police (SP) Subba Rayudu, reportedly said that security has been beefed-up across the city, and bomb squads have searched Tirupati, Tirumala and Srikalahasthi, but found no explosives planted anywhere in the famous shrines.

The SP told the media that even the neighbouring Tamil Nadu received similar bomb threat on Friday, and Tirupati was one of them.

Informing that a case has been filed and investigation was on to trace the culprits, the SP appealed to the people not to believe in rumours or hear-say.

He assured that the police has taken all measures and situation was under control.

